Police hoping to identify John Deere facility intruder in Moline

Police are hoping to identify a suspect after John Deere security called police to report an intruder at their facility in Moline. This happened on February 26 around 2 a.m. According to police, security personnel found him hiding behind a chair in the lobby area. He was then asked to leave the building. (KWQC)

Later on, security personnel tell police they saw him again on surveillance cameras.

Police say it appeared he had reentered the building.

There was no report of any damage or anything being stolen.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities 309-762-9500 or use the mobile app P3 Tips. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.