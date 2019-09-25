Police hoping to identify driver after hit and run leaves child injured in Iowa City

Police are hoping to identify a driver who they say was involved in a hit and run that injured a 12-year-old in Iowa City.

Officials say just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, officers responded to a report of a hit and run that had occurred at the intersection of Governor and Burlington Streets.

Police say a 12-year-old was crossing the street when he was hit by what police believe was a white van. The van was heading westbound on Burlington Street, turning north on Governor Street.

Police say it was reported that the van's driver stopped until the child was able to get back on their feet with the assistance from an unknown witness. After the child got back on their feet it was reported that the driver continued northbound on Governor Street.

The Iowa City Police Department is attempting to identify the driver of the vehicle, as well as the passer-by who assisted the child. If you have information regarding this incident please call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact them online at iccrimestoppers.org or by phone at 358-TIPS (8477) . All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

