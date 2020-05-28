Police hoping to identify suspect after man is fatally shot in Rock Island

Police need your help in finding the person responsible after a man was fatally shot in Rock Island on May 23.

Police say on Saturday officers with the Rock Island Police Department were called to 14 ½ Street and 9th Avenue in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers found Timon Mayfield with a gunshot wound. Officers and paramedics tried to save Mayfield's life but he died as a result of the shooting. Three others were also injured from the shooting but their results were not life-threatening.

As part of the new Scott County and Rock Island County Gun Violence Initiative, police say they'll pay a cash reward of $2,500 for any information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name.