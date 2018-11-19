Police hunt Moline armed robbery suspect

Moline Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Moline business Monday evening.

Police say the armed robbery occurred at the Mobile 2 Mobile store in the 3100 block of Avenue of the Cities at 7:48 p.m.

Less than 30 minutes later at 8:15 p.m. police released a photo of the suspect who "threatened the clerk with a handgun, stole an unknown amount of money and cellphones before he fled on foot," according to a Moline Police Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call Moline Police at (309) 797-0401 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500 if they wish to remain anonymous and obtain a cash reward for their information.