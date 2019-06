The City of Iowa City has released the name of the person who died at the Terry Trueblood Recreation Area Friday afternoon. The body of Eric Mutarika, 22, was recovered from the 96-acre lake near the park shelter.

Authorities, including the dive team, responded to the park after a report of a witnessed drowning. Officials are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

The park, located at 579 McCollister Boulevard in Iowa City was opened in 2012.