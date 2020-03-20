Police in Albany warn residents of possible COVID-19 robbery scam

Police in Albany say they have received reports of people going into communities and saying they're there to discuss COVID-19.

"Once they are allowed in, they rob the occupants," police said in a Facebook post. "If you should receive such a visit, do not allow them in and contact the Albany Police Department."

Additionally, police say the Census Bureau is not conducting any field operations at this time, so the same would apply for anyone alleges they are with the Census.

Officials with the Moline Police Department posted a similar alert Friday morning.

If you see something suspicious, you should call your local law enforcement.