Police in Burlington say a man is dead after getting stabbed Thursday night

Burlington police say a man is dead after getting stabbed late Thursday night.

Just before midnight, officers responded to a domestic situation in the 200 block of North Gunnison involving a male and a female. They said the man, 28, was stabbed.

Police worked on him until paramedics arrived to take-over his care. He was then transported to Great River Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Names of the individuals involved are being withheld due to the ongoing investigation and pending notification of family members.

At this time no charges have been filed.