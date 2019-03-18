Police in Cedar Rapids searching for missing 17-year-old

Cedar Rapids police said they are looking for 17-year-old Jacob Lwamba, of Cedar Rapids.

He was last seen on March 16 around 11 a.m. in the area of Forest Drive SE in Cedar Rapids, police said.

Police said he is a black male who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 157 pounds.

It's unknown as to what he might be wearing, police said in their notification.

No other details were provided. Call police if you have any information.

Read the original version of this article at www.kcrg.com.