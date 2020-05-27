Police in DeWitt hoping to identify suspects after theft at Kwik Star

Do you recognize these people? If so, officials with the DeWitt Police Department would like to hear from you.

Police took to Facebook Wednesday saying three people are needing to be identified after a crime took place a gas station in the city. This happened early Sunday, May 24, just after 4 a.m.

Police tell TV6 the three pictured above are wanted in connection with a recent theft that took place at Kwik Star.

If you recognize these "person of interest", you're asked to contact Officer Costas via email at jcostas@gapa911.us or by calling at 563-659-3145 extension 160.

Police say they are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.