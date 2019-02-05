Police in Dixon, Illinois searching for woman wanted on drug charges

Police in Dixon, Illinois are searching for a woman who is wanted on drug charges.

Police say 22-year-old Meadow F. Vonbruchhaeuser is wanted on the following charges: Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) within 500 feet of a Church, Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), all felonies.

Anyone with information in regards to the location of Vonbruchhaeuser is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department immediately at 815-288-4411, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488).

Officials say those who wish to call do not have to leave their name and can be eligible for rewards of up to $1,000.00 with information leading to an arrest.

The charges are merely an allegation and all parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.