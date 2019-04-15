Police in Galesburg searching for five suspects on unrelated charges

Have you seen any of these suspects? If so you're asked to call police in Galesburg.

Police posted to Facebook announcing they needed the public's help in locating the five suspects.

Police say 55-year-old Ira German, 41-year-old Michael Askins, 26-year-old Demarion Campbell, 19-year-old Vivian Langlois and 45-year-old Debra Johnson are wanted by police.

Police say German is wanted for Violation of Felony Probation, Askins is wanted on Violation of Felony Probation, Campbell is wanted for Home Invasion, Residential Burglary and Robbery, Langlois is wanted for Violation of Felony Probation and Johnson is wanted for Violation of Felony Probation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword "Galesburg" and then your tip