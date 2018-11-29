Police in Galseburg warn of scams that target social security number and bank information

Police in Galesburg are reminding residents to be aware of scamers.

Officials with the department say they have been made aware of two phone scams that are taking place in the city.

The scammer calls and tells the resident they found their social security card at a crime scene and the caller says they need the resident's information for an investigation and issuance of another card.

A separate call, the caller says the resident is due a refund from Ameren and wants your contact and bank information. If you receive a call from someone that says they are from Ameren, hang up and call Ameren to confirm.

Both these calls are scams. Never give out any personal information over the phone.