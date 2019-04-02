Police in Grand Rapids surprise boy with birthday party after no one shows up

One little boy in Grand Rapids, Michigan had quite the surprise when he missed the bus for school one day.

The Grand Rapids Police Department posted to Facebook on Tuesday, April 2, saying a 9-year-old boy, Thomas Daniel, had missed the bus and was chasing after it. Officer Lynema saw Thomas running after the bus and he stopped to see if Thomas would like a ride. With his mother's permission, Thomas got to ride to school in a cop car.

Officials with the department say during the car ride Officer Lynema learned it wasn't just an ordinary day, it was also his 9th birthday.

Thomas then invited the officer to his birthday party but told Officer Lynema that he gets bullied at school and was worried no one would show up to his party.

Officer Lynema was able to make it to the party and celebrate Thomas turning 9, however, Thomas was right - no one else showed up to the party. Officer Lynema also noticed a cake was missing but he planned to make up for that.

The following day Officer Lynema brought back-up, and his teammates surprised Thomas with a follow-up party when he got off the bus the next morning.

The surprise included a Krispy Kreme donut cake, presents and a singing quartet. Officials say Thomas said, "this is the best birthday ever."

"No one should get bullied, and no kid should worry if anyone will come to the party," police said in the Facebook post. "Next year Thomas Daniel, make sure you drop us that invite a little sooner. We wouldn't want to miss it!"