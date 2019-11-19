Police in Iowa searching for man wanted on attempted murder charges

Police in Iowa are looking for a man who is wanted on attempted murder charges.

Police say on Monday, Nov. 18 just before 11 p.m. Dickinson County received a 911 call after a woman was stabbed in the Kum and Go in Spirit Lake. The report said the customer had been stabbed while in the store.

Police say before they could arrive at the gas station the suspect, who they've identified as 43-year-old Teangelo Grice, had left the station.

The woman who was stabbed was taken to the hospital.

The Spirit Lake Police Department is now looking for Grice who is wanted on attempted murder, 3rd-offense domestic, violation of no-contact order, false imprisonment, assault while displaying a weapon and 1st-degree burglary.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Grice, please do not approach him. Contact your local Law Enforcement Agency. You may also contact the Spirit Lake Police Department at 712 336-5776 or the Dickinson County Communication Center at 712 336-2525 with any other tips or helpful information you may have. You may remain anonymous.

The Spirit Lake Police Department was assisted by the Arnolds Park Police Department, Milford Police Department, Dickinson County Sheriff Department, Okoboji Police Department, Lakes Regional Health Care Ambulance, Dickinson County Emergency Management, and Dickinson County Attorney’s Office.