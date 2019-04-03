Police in Iowa searching for woman; has been missing since March 15

Police in Marshalltown are still looking for Michelle Grommet, last seen on March 15.

Police said the 32-year-old woman was last seen near the Walmart in Marshalltown.

According to a press release, authorities talked with Grommet while responding to a medical call in the 2800 block of S. Center Street, but she refused treatment.

Since that call, police said family and friends have not heard from or seen her.

Grommet was last seen wearing white snow boots, black pants, a blue shirt, and a blue/gray jacket, with red-orange hair. She was also carrying a black bag, police said.

She reportedly has ties to Marshalltown and Mason City.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 641-754-5725.

Read the original story at www.kcrg.com