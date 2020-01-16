Police in Long Island serial killer case reveal new evidence

Investigators stymied by a nine-year mystery following the discovery of 11 sets of human remains strewn along a suburban New York beach highway revealed a previously unreleased photograph Thursday of evidence found at one of the crime scenes. They say it was handled by an unknown suspect.

The photograph shows the initials on a belt, either an HM or WH, depending on the angle.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart declined to say exactly where the belt was found.

The case that has attracted national headlines is about to be shown in a new spotlight when Netflix releases a film about the unsolved killings in March.

