Police in Ohio feed TSA Officers

Cincinnati police say they're taking care of their own by feeding TSA workers at an airport today.

They were armed with fried chicken and all the sides. Cincinnati police showed up at the airport in force. They fed the front-line workers who are keeping the flying public safe, even though they aren't currently getting paid due to the government shutdown.

Sergeant Eric Franz asked his colleagues in Cincinnati to donate money for today's lunch after seeing a TSA worker in another city talk about the impact of the shutdown.

Sergeant Franz says, " These are law enforcement. They are federal law enforcement, but they are law enforcement. And we stand together united across the country whenever anybody gets hurt. So this is our opportunity to give back."

Before today's lunch, a shutdown food pantry had already been established. Workers are able to take canned goods and personal hygiene items if they need.