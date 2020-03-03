Police in Preston rescue falcon after it gets stuck in semi's grill

PRESTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Officers with the Preston Police Department helped rescue a falcon after it flew into the grill of a semi.
Officers with the Preston Police Department helped rescue a falcon after it flew into the grill of a semi. Officers say they were able to get the bird, which they said was an American Kestral, out safely. (KWQC/Preston Police Department)
Officers say they were able to get the bird, which they said was an American Kestral, out safely.
They then turned the bird over to a Federal Fish & Wildlife Officer who will take the bird to Hoo Haven to rehab him.