Police in Preston rescue falcon after it gets stuck in semi's grill

Officers with the Preston Police Department helped rescue a falcon after it flew into the grill of a semi. Officers say they were able to get the bird, which they said was an American Kestral, out safely. (KWQC/Preston Police Department)

They then turned the bird over to a Federal Fish & Wildlife Officer who will take the bird to Hoo Haven to rehab him.