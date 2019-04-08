Police in Sterling hoping to identify wanted suspect

Do you recognize this man? If so, the Sterling Police Department wants to hear from you.

Police say on Saturday, March 30, police say the man pictured above entered the Sauk Valley Bank in Sterling.

Police say just before 9:30 a.m. the man presented himself as a different person in an attempted to withdraw money from a different account.

The department is looking to identify the suspect and is now asking for the community's help in doing so.

If anyone has information, please contact the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.

The Sterling Police Department would also like to remind residents to call if they observe any suspicious people, vehicles or activities.