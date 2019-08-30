Police in Warren County looking for man wanted for sex crime, theft

Have you seen this man? Police in Warren County are asking for the public's help in finding this wanted suspect.

Police say 55-year-old Robert Szydloski of Monmouth, Ill. is wanted for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and Theft.

If you have any information about him, you're asked to call the Monmouth Police Department at 734-8383, the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 734-8506 or Warren County Crime Stoppers at 734-9363. Crime Stoppers does provide a reward for any information leading to an arrest.

