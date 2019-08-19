Police investigate shooting in Burlington; man arrested on weapons charges

A man has been arrested on weapons charges following a shooting that happened in Burlington Sunday morning.

Police say on Sunday, August 18, shortly before 2:30 a.m., they were called to the 800 block of Columbia Street regarding multiple shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers found a large crowd of people where they were informed that someone had been shot. Officers were told that the person had a gunshot wound but that person was not there when officers arrived.

A short time later police say a 23-year-old took himself to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington for a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say another person was located in the area who was detained for a weapons charge.

Police say that person is 23-year-old Davontia Dupree Johnson. Johnson was arrested for Carrying Weapons (a handgun) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana).

Police say while Johnson was arrested during this time, it is not believed that Johnson fired his weapon during the incident.

Shell casings were found int he area and have been sent to the DCI Criminalistics Laboratory for ballistics testing.

The Burlington Police Department is actively looking into this incident and anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.