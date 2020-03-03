Police investigate shots fired call in Davenport; stop sign damaged

Police in Davenport are investigating after a report of shots being fired. Police say this happened Monday evening just before 6 p.m.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of North Michigan Street and found fired cartridge cases in the area.

Police say the only damage that was reported was to a stop sign. No injuries were reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips mobile app or submit a tip online at this link.