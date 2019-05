Police are investigating an incident at South East Jr. High in Iowa City involving weapons

On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Iowa City Police responded to the school on a report of a staff member finding a student with knives. As a result of the investigation, one juvenile has been charged with carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, and released to parents.

The officers don't believe there was a threat to others since the weapons were discovered by a staff member.