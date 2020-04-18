Police investigating Friday night shooting in Burlington

The Burlington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

Police said at approximately 10:46 p.m. they responded to the 2200 block of Flint Hills Drive for a report of multiple shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they learned a person had sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington by a private vehicle.

Police said the person suffered injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The incident is under investigation and detectives said they are reviewing video surveillance from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

