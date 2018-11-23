Police investigating after 17-year-old arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

A 17-year-old is recovering after being shot in Burlington. Police say the 17-year-old arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle on Wednesday, Nov. 21 just after 5:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to "his lower extremities".

According to police, initial reports show the incident took place in the 800 block of Maple Street in Burlington, however, the facts and circumstances of the shooting are under investigation by the police department's Problem Oriented Policing Unit and the Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or the Greater Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.