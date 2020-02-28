Police investigating after Smart Intermediate is broken into Friday morning

Officials with the Davenport Police Department are investigating after an intermediate school was broken into Friday morning.

Police say they received a burglar alarm at the school just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday. Officials with Per Mar Security found a door had been forced open.

Once officers arrived they cleared the school and found no one inside.

Police say there was damage that was reported at one of the doors and they have not determined at this time if anything had been taken.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online.