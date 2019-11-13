Police investigating after car is damaged by gunfire in Davenport on Saturday

A vehicle was damaged over the weekend in Davenport after a report of shots being fired.

Police say on Saturday, Nov. 9, just before 2:30 p.m., they were called to a report of shots fired on East Lombard Street and Eastern Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a scene. Officials say no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.