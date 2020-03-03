Police investigating after gun found in student's backpack at Davenport West High School

Davenport police are investigating after school officials say a gun was found in the backpack of a Davenport West High School student Tuesday.

According to a statement sent to families from Principal Cory Williams:

"During second block, on Tuesday, March 3, a student was removed from the classroom for vaping in class.

Following District and School procedure, the student was then fully searched, including their locker. An Associate Principal, as well as Security, searched the student in a Principal’s office and found a gun in the student’s backpack.

Upon discovery, the Davenport Police Department was notified immediately, arrived and confiscated the weapon.

The DPD confirmed that there is no threat to students or staff, and they are now in charge of the investigation.

Our partners at the DPD will continue to investigate, as ensuring the safety and security of our students is always our priority within the Davenport Community School District.

I want to thank the staff and security personnel at West and the Davenport Police Department for their work in ensuring our students’ safety, and for taking prompt action.

As your student(s)’ Principal, I am committed to transparent communication about what’s happening within our school. As always, please feel free to reach out to me with any questions," according to the statement.

TV6 has reached out to police for more information.