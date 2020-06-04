Police investigating after house was damaged by gunfire Wednesday in Davenport

Police in Davenport are investigating after a house was hit by gunfire Wednesday evening.

Just before 10 p.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of East 12th Street in reference to a report of shots being fired. Once officers arrived, they found a home on East 12th that was damaged by gunfire.

No one was injured and no other damage has been reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.