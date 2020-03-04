Police investigating after human skeletal remains found in Savanna

The Savanna Police Department is investigating after human skeletal remains were located in a swamp-like bog area on railroad property Saturday.

Police said in a media release Wednesday that they were notified that a man hunting for antler sheds had come across the remains.

It is unknown how long the remains were there. There are no known missing persons in the immediate area, police say.

The police department is working with the Carroll County Coroner’s Office and Illinois Crime Scene Services.

No other information was released Wednesday.

