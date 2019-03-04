UPDATE: Man dies after shooting accident in Moline at Shooting Sports

UPDATE: A man has died after a shooting accident in Moline over the weekend. Officials have identified him as 31-year-old Evan Martin, of East Moline.

On Saturday, March 2, police were called to Shooting Sports for a man who was injured by a shooting. Police say Martin was handling a gun on a shooting lane and was hit when the gun discharged.

The fatal shooting is currently being investigated as an accident. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The 31-year-old man was taken to Unity Point in Rock Island.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.