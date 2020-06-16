Police investigating after man is shot in Muscatine

Police in Muscatine are investigating after a man was shot in his leg on Sunday.

Police say the police and fire departments both responded to the 700 block of 1/2 Sycamore Street around 4 p.m. on Sunday for a report of shots being fired.

Once officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Anthony Tabor, with a gunshot wound to his upper leg. Police say he was found outside of an apartment building.

Tabor was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police say the incident appears to be isolated.

The incident remains under investigation by the Muscatine Police Department Major Crimes Investigators. Anyone that has any information regarding this incident please contact Lt Anthony Kies at 563-263-9922 or akies@muscatineiowa.gov.