Police investigating after pursuit begins in Davenport and ends in Rock Island

Police are investigating after a "disturbance" early Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Davenport Police Department tell TV6 a pursuit started after a disturbance in the 600 block of Wilkes.

Police say a vehicle involved in the disturbance was spotted and police pursued the vehicle. Officials say the pursuit ended near 7th Ave. and 15th Street in Rock Island.

TV6 has reached out to Rock Island Police and officials with the department say they cannot say anything at this time.

At this time police cannot confirm with TV6 if anyone has been taken into custody.

The Davenport Police Department is still investigating.