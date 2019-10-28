Police investigating after suspicious call is made towards Dixon High School in Illinois

Police in Dixon, Illinois are investigating after the high school received a call making mention of "Milby". Police in a release said the school received the call Monday morning from an older man who said "the school should be looking into students that failed to attend school today, as they might have another Milby situation."

"With any comment(s) or threat, the safety and security of our students and staff is our utmost priority and we take any threats with the utmost seriousness," police said in the release. "The Dixon Police Department along with the Dixon Public Schools Administration have been and will continue to investigate the telephone call that was received this morning."

Due to this, officials say the school went on an internal lockdown Monday morning. This meant students were able to move freely in the building but no one was allowed to leave.

Police say while they don't anticipate there is a threat, they are taking extra precautions and will have extra personnel at the schools.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411.