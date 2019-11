The Traffic Safety Unity is following up after a woman was hit by a vehicle in Davenport on Tuesday.

Police say the woman was hit but that her injuries were minor.

Police say they have not found the driver who hit the woman.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT”, and call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”