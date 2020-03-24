Police investigating armed robbery at Davenport convenience store Tuesday

The Davenport Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store Tuesday.

Around 1:20 p.m., Davenport officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Stop and Shop, 2920 W. Locust St., for a report of an armed robbery.

Preliminary information indicated that a man went into the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from an employee. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No other information was released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.