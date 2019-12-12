Police investigating attempted armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Moline

Do you recognize this person? Police are looking for him in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Moline.

Police say on Dec. 9 around 1:00 a.m., they were called to the 7-Eleven on 27th Street for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say the male suspect entered and approached the counter, pulling a grocery sack from his waistband. That's when the clerk saw the barrel of a gun pointed at her.

Police say the suspect demanded all the money in the register, but the clerk told him there wasn't any. The suspect then ran out of the store.

He is described as being Hispanic, between the ages of 17 and 21 and about 6' tall with a medium build. He was wearing a gray Adidas jacket, black Nike sweatpants, black Nike gloves, black and white shoes and a flat bill Pittsburgh Pirates baseball cap. He also had a black cloth covering his nose and mouth.

Police say they later learned the same suspect had been in the store earlier in the evening wearing different clothing. He did not have his face covered at that time.

If you know who he is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.