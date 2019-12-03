Police investigating car burglaries in Davenport; three juveniles detained

Police are investigating after several cars were burglarized in a Davenport neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Davenport police say they took two burglary reports: one on 1300 Emerald Drive at 2:04 a.m. and one on 2400 W. 13th Street at 5:38 a.m. They say there were a few others where the owners were not missing anything, so they chose not to file a report after their cars were rummaged through.

Police say they identified and detained three juveniles who may be involved. No charges have been filed at this time, but the juveniles, who are males between the ages of 14 and 15, were stopped in the area of the burglaries on Emerald Drive.

Police say overall, they have not received a lot of calls within this area.