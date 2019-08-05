Police investigating crash on I-280 Iowa Bound

UPDATE:

While TV6 was on scene traffic was at a complete standstill due to two tow trucks needing to tow away vehicles. At this time we can confirm TV6 saw at least one pickup truck at the scene, but cannot confirm the other vehicle.

We are still working to get the latest information from Police regarding the cause of the accident and if there were any injuries.

At the time that traffic was at a standstill, TV6 could see traffic backed up for about a half mile before the I-280 bridge started.

We will provide updates as they become available.

ORIGINAL:

Police are investigating a crash near the I-280 bridge, Iowa bound, late Monday evening.

TV6 has a crew on the way to the scene to get further information.

It is unclear if there are any injuries. According to witnesses, both lanes are backed up due to the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.