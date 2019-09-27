Police investigating death of female found at Dewitt home

Multiple law enforcement officers are on scene at a home in Dewitt Friday afternoon after a female was found dead.

A TV6 photographer at the home saw a home in the 300 block of 9th Avenue with crime scene tape around it, and several officers at the home. A number of the officers appeared to be focused on a garage.

The name of the female or how she died has not been released.

TV6 has reached out to Dewitt Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation for information about the scene. We will update this story when we have more details.

