Fatal crash in Montrose under investigation

The Lee County Sheriff's Department responded to the 2400 block of Peach Orchard Road in Montrose around 3:37 a.m. Sunday for a report of a possible brush fire.

The department said when deputies arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that had been involved in an accident in a nearby wooded area adjacent to the roadway.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's department.

The identity of the person has not been released and the Lee County Sheriff's Department said the investigation is ongoing.

Montrose Fire and Rescue and Lee County EMS also responded to the scene.

