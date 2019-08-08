Police investigating home burglary in rural Walcott

Police are investigating after a home in rural Walcott was burglarized while the owner was out of town for a funeral.

Police are investigating a home burglary in rural Walcott. A camera in the area caught this suspect vehicle, possibly a Chrysler Pacific. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

According to the Scott County Sheriff's office, on June 14, the suspects stole many items, including firearms, tools, children's toys and electronics, money, rare coins and silver and gold bullion.

A camera in the area caught a suspect vehicle, possibly a Chrysler Pacific that is silver or blue in color. Police say the vehicle is missing both center caps on the rear wheels and also has a dent on the driver's side rear wheel.

If you have information about this burglary, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.