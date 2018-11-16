Police investigating "murder-suicide" in Macomb

Police in Macomb are investigating what they're calling a murder-suicide after they found two elderly people dead inside of their home.

Police say on Thursday, Nov. 15, they were called to the 300 block of North Edwards Street after a postal worker was concerned with the residents' mail piling up.

Officers made entry into the home to find 80-year-old Larry L. Ruthe and 79-year-old Betty Ruthe dead inside. Police say both had gunshot wounds.

The Macomb Police Department was assisted by the Illinois State Police, WIU Office of Public Safety and the McDonough County Sheriff's Office.