Police investigating racist graffiti found at Mines of Spain in Dubuque

The Dubuque Police Department says racist graffiti was found at the Mines of Spain in Dubuque.

Dubuque police say racist graffiti was found at the Mines of Spain near the Julien Dubuque Monument on August 21, 2019. (KCRG)

Lieutenant Joe Messerich says police received a call about the graffiti on August 21. Officers responded at about 11 at night.

Messerich says it was racially insensitive. It was done in yellow spray paint and found on benches and signs around the Julien Dubuque Monument. According to Messerich, the Iowa DNR cleaned it up quickly.

Messerich asks anyone with information about this to contact the police.