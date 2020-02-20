Police investigating robbery at Davenport Hungry Hobo

Davenport police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday night at Hungry Hobo, 1432 W. Locust St.

Police say they responded to the restaurant at 9 p.m. The preliminary investigation shows a white female wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and sunglasses entered the store, displayed a handgun to an employee and demanded money.

The suspect then fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

No further information is available at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.