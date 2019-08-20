Police investigating series of burglaries in Mercer County

Police in Mercer County are reminding people to lock up their cars, homes, and garages.

(MGN/file)

Police say there have been a series of burglaries in the Village of Matherville.

Several buildings, cars and garages were stolen from between July 31 and August 14 late at night. Items taken include fishing equipment, electronic equipment, money and alcohol.

The Mercer County Crime Stoppers are asking that anyone with information contact them at 309-582-3500 or submit a tip at mercercounty.crimestoppersweb.com. If your information leads to the arrest of the person or persons involved in this crime a cash reward of up to $1000 will be paid to you in a confidential manner.