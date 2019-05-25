UPDATE: One in custody after officer-involved shooting in East Moline

UPDATE 10:42 p.m.: One suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in East Moline Saturday night.

Police are asking the public to avoid 7th Ave. north of Avenue of the Cities for the overnight hours while they continue to investigate and speak to witnesses, but they say there is no danger to the public at this time.

In a press conference, officials said during a traffic stop, two police officers exchanged gunfire with the passenger. A 25-year-old male suspect was taken into custody and is being treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound.

Police say the suspect's firearm was recovered at the scene. There is no word yet on the cause of the shooting.

The Moline Police Department, the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, Silvis Police, Hampton Police and the Illinois State Police responded.

The investigation has been turned over to the Integrity Task Force. None of East Moline's investigators will be involved. East Moline police say they do not have body cameras, but their cars do have in-car videos, which the task force will have access to.

Police are asking anyone with information, pictures or video related to this shooting to contact the task force.

ORIGINAL: 7th St. from 41st to 34th is blocked off in East Moline due to a shooting.

TV6 has a crew on scene. They tell us there is a heavy police presence, with several agencies responding.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to update this story as we get more information.