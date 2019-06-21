Police investigating shooting victim and two shots fired incidents in Davenport

Police are investigating multiple incidents that happened overnight in Davenport.

Police say just after midnight police were told of a possible shooting victim who walked into Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf. The 25-year-old man was being treated for non-life threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound to the foot.

Police say that man then "left the Hospital undetected during the course of the investigation".

Around this time, the Iowa State Patrol pulled over a vehicle that was involved in the incident. Police say this vehicle was the vehicle that dropped off the man with a gunshot injury.

Police say the vehicle failed to stop for Iowa State Patrol and then a pursuit began. The vehicle finally came to a stop in the 2300 block of Harrison Street where two people were taken into custody.

No damage or other injuries were reported during this.

At 1:12 a.m., police were called to the 300 block of East 14th Street for a report of shots fired. Once in the area, officers searched the 1400 block of Iowa Street and found casings in the west alley. No injuries or damages were reported.

Six minutes later, at 1:18 a.m., police were called to the 700 block of Sylvan Court for an additional call of shots fired. Once there, officers searched there area and found a home that had been damaged by gunfire. No injuries or further damage was reported.

Detectives are following up on all of the incidents.

At this time, police say it is not yet determined if the three incidents above are related.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".