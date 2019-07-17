Police investigating suspicious deaths in Burlington

Two death investigations are being conducted in Burlington, Iowa after police found two dead Wednesday afternoon.

Police say on Wednesday at 11:17 a.m., officials were called to an apartment in the 600 block of Maple Street for a welfare check. Neighbors had told police they had not seen them lately and wanted officers to check. Once in the apartment, police say they found two people dead.

The deaths are being investigated by the Burlington Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Iowa DCI Criminalistics Laboratory Team.

Officials have not identified the two who were found dead but they will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information pertaining to the death investigations is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or the Greater Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.